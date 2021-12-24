TILTON — Robert Eugene Harrier Sr., 75, of Tilton passed away at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Robert was born March 23, 1946, in Danville, the son of Robert Calvin and Evelyn D. (Rahm) Harrier. He married Katherine Wortman on June 26, 1965, in Danville.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Harrier of Tilton; one son, Robert (Jayleen) Harrier Jr. of Dahlonega, Ga.; one daughter, Angela Harris of Danville; five siblings, Ron (Tonya) Harrier, Sharon Powell, Carol Anne Harrier, Diane (Keith) Garrett and Glen (Donna) Harrier; one sister-in-law, Jane Harrier; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jack Harrier.
Robert served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star along with many other service awards and ribbons. Robert worked in residential construction and later at Quaker Oats in Danville. He enjoyed spending his free time attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, fishing and mushroom hunting.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at the funeral home. The Rev. Ken Pavlick will officiate. Burial will be in Danville National Cemetery.
It is kindly requested that those in attendance of the visitation or service wear a mask and practice social distancing. It is also requested by the family that those in attendance wear casual attire.
