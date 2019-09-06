RANTOUL — Robert Harris Jr., 66, of Rantoul, formerly of Chicago, passed away to be with the Lord on Wednesday (Sept. 4, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born Dec. 4, 1952, in Great Lakes, a son of Robert and Clemmie (Donaldson) Harris.
He is survived by his mother, Clemmie Harris of Rantoul; a sister, Mitzi Thomas, and a brother, Ken Harris, both of Rantoul; an aunt, Eddie Mae Washington of Georgia; and several nieces, nephews and other family.
He was preceded in death by his father and grandmothers.
Robert graduated from Simeon Vocational High School in Chicago. He worked in medical records and business administration at Michael Reece Hospital, Chicago. He had no children but helped to raise three generations of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Maranatha Baptist Church, 3105 County Road 1700 E, Rantoul. The Rev. Mark Wilkerson will officiate. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery, Rantoul.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Arrangements are being handled by Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul.