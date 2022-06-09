URBANA — Robert (Bob) Landon Harris of Mahomet, formerly of Champaign, passed Monday (June 6, 2022) at Brookdale Senior Living, Urbana.
Robert was born Aug. 1, 1936, in Waverly, the youngest of 12 children of James and Lula Harris.
He served in the U.S. Army along with five of his brothers. Robert served in France as a sergeant during the Korean War.
He married the love of his life, Nicole Valette. He was the proud father of two children, three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
After retirement, he loved spending time with his family. He will be deeply missed.
Graveside services with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at Phillippe Cemetery, north of Mahomet. The Rev. Hank Sanford will officiate.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.