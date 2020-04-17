Robert Holland Apr 17, 2020 17 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PAXTON — Robert Holland, 62, of Paxton died at 3:43 p.m. Wednesday (April 15, 2020) at home.A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers