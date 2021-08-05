TUSCOLA — Robert J. “Bob” Vukelich, 79, of Tuscola passed away at 12:55 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 3, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola, with the Rev. Joe Carter officiating. Burial will be in Tuscola Township Cemetery with military graveside rites accorded. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, at the funeral home.
Bob was born Jan. 22, 1942, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Henry and Elizabeth “Betty” Showalter Vukelich. He married Joan Reifsteck Webster on April 8, 1983, in Sadorus. She survives.
Also surviving are his daughter, Laura (Derrick) Hahn of Trivoli; son, David Vukelich (Jeanne Pettry) of Tuscola; stepdaughters, Rinda (Hugh) Ponder of Tuscola and Bonnie (Michael) Tomback of Grand Prairie, Texas; 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Judy Vukelich of Davenport.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Bob was a 1960 graduate of Tuscola Community High School and attended Eastern Illinois University. He worked at Cabot Corporation for 39 years, retiring in 2002 as an environment specialist. He was a 53-year member of the Elks Club and Third-Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He served on the Tuscola City Council for six years. Bob coached Little League baseball, senior division baseball and biddy basketball. He was a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan, liked watching the Orioles and Phillies baseball games and all the Illini athletics.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Tuscom Little League or SAM Food Pantry. The family requests in Bob’s memory that everyone please wear sport-themed attire to the visitation and service. Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.