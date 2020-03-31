RANTOUL — Robert Johnson, affectionally known as “Bobby,” was born to Edward and Elsie Mae (Rollins) Johnson in Wilson, La., on July 2, 1937. He died Wednesday (March 25, 2020).
He accepted Christ in his life at an early age. He united in holy matrimony to Minnie Jelks on Sept. 10, 1960. Two children were born to this union.
He graduated from East Feliciana High School, Clinton, La. After high school, he enlisted in the Air Force and faithfully served his country for over 20 years, achieving the rank of master sergeant. He received a bachelor’s degree from Southern New Hampshire University in computer analytics. Bobby always felt that education was very important and provides numerous opportunities in life.
Robert committed his spiritual service to New Light Baptist Church under the leadership of the Rev. Dr. Matthew Scott and was ordained as a deacon. He later became the director of the youth department and severed as church treasurer.
Deacon Johnson embraced the youth in our church and community by providing activities, spearheading tutoring, ensuring nutrition and sponsoring educational field trips to invoke Christian values. Deacon Johnson served faithfully and with joy as an all-around member in good standing even unto death.
Deacon Johnson was warm, compassionate, protective, loyal, humble and kind. The words of our Lord reflect best what you think of when you think of Deacon Johnson: “His Lord said unto him, 'Well done, good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy lord.'” (Matthew 25:23) To this, Deacon Johnson would respond: “The harvest is plentiful, but the laborers are few.” (Luke 10:2)
Outside of caring for his family, Deacon Johnson’s favorite obsession was fishing. He enjoyed the quiet reflection time even if he did not catch any fish.
Deacon Johnson was preceded in death by his parents; paternal and maternal grandparents; brothers, Edward Johnson Jr. and Charles E. Johnson; and son, Keith Johnson.
Eternally cherishing his memory are his wife of 59 years, Minnie J. Johnson; daughter, Eliska (Marco) Paratore; daughter-in-law, Ginny Johnson; grandchildren, Edward O’Hare and Sarah O’Hare; sisters-in-law, Annie Mae Johnson, Sedonia Johnson and Madeline Wright; brother-in-law, Bernard (Brenette) Jelks; nephews, William Gregory Jelks, Shawn Jelks and Andre Jelks; cousins-in-law, Catherine Jelks Wright and Kecia Wright; a host of nieces, nephews and the Greater New Light Church family; and special friends, Robert and Sam Kelly, Wendell and Catherine Golston, Rachel Rogers, Judy Isom, Betty Bedell, Lillie Collins, Beatrice Estes and Frances Evans.
Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley Ave., Urbana, is in charge of arrangements.
Funeral services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences can be sent at www.leekandsonsfuneralhome.com.