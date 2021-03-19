EAGLE POINT, Ore. — Robert Ernest Justice of Eagle Point, Ore., was born in Decatur and is now with the Lord.
Robert is the son of Robert Edward Justice and Dorothy Justice (Venters). Robert married Mary Justice (Clark) on Feb. 4, 1984.
Robert is survived by his wife; sister, Ruth Taylor (husband David); brother, Nick Barrett (wife Victoria); two daughters, Sonya Justice and Cassey Justice; two sons, Jeff Dodge (wife Laurie) and Ryan Dodge (wife Amanda); as well as 10 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents; brother, Fred Barrett (surviving widow Carolyn); and a grandchild, Corbin Michael Dodge (son of Ryan and Amanda).
Robert proudly served in the U.S. Navy for eight years and attended Red Rock Cowboy Church.
Please contact family for service details or regarding donations to Walking Tall in lieu of flowers.