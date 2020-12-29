Robert K. McCandless Dec 29, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SAGAMORE HILLS, Ohio — Robert K. McCandless, 92, of Sagamore Hills, Ohio, formerly of Urbana, died Sunday (Dec. 27, 2020). Funeral arrangements were incomplete. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos Buy Flowers