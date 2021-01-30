VICTORIA, Texas — Robert Eugene Keoppell, 91, of Victoria, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday (Jan. 27, 2021).
He was born Dec. 4, 1929, to James Russell Keoppell and Grace Marie Mosier Keoppell, in St. Joseph Township, Champaign County.
All services are private.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Marie Keoppell, and wife, Peggy Keoppell.
Robert is survived by his children, Debbie Melton and husband Dale of Victoria, Texas, and Dottie Legg and husband John of Victoria, Texas; grandchildren, Jenny Tacon and husband Joey of Pisa, Italy, and Lori Frazier and husband Jonathan of Plains, Texas; great-grandchildren, Madeline Tacon, Alex Tacon Jr., Jonathan Frazier and wife Jasmine, Madison Kaulukukui and husband Alex and Clayton Frazier; and great-great-grandchildren, Liam Frazier and Iris Frazier.
Robert was a military veteran and served in the U.S. Navy from Dec. 28, 1950, through Oct. 24, 1954. During his service, he spent his time aboard the USS Shelton (DD 790). He was ranked EM1 when he was discharged. Upon his discharge, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal; United Nations Service Medal; China Service Medal (3); Korean Service Medal (4); Naval Occupation Service Medal (Asia Clasp); and Good Conduct Medal. Two years before leaving the service, Robert married his loving wife, Peggy Joan Wacker, on June 12, 1952, and together they started their life. On Dec. 31, 1989, he retired from Delco Electronics in Kokomo, Ind., after working there for 30 years. Robert was a member of Western Hills Baptist Church in Victoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Western Hills Baptist Church, 1076 Raab Road, Victoria, TX 77904, in Bob's Memory.
