RANTOUL — Robert E. “Bob” Kollman, 83, of Rantoul went to be with Jesus on Sunday (Aug. 16, 2020) at Accolade Nursing Home, Paxton.
He was born July 4, 1937, in Rankin, a son of John Louis and Bertha (Nelson) Kollman. He married Nancy Bowers on March 10, 2012, in Rantoul. She survives.
Also surviving are four children, Kimberly (Michael) Muzny of Euless, Texas, Lisa (Richard) Parsons of Missouri, Christy (Darren) Byers of Hoopeston and Sharon (Steve) Baker of Hoopeston; a brother, Richard (Mary) Marshall of Mahomet; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.
Bob served in the U.S. Army. He worked at Prairie International, Champaign, in the parts department for over 20 years. He was a member of Christian Life Church. Bob was very involved with his church, and he was loved by many.
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service, also at Lux Memorial Chapel.