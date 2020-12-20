CHAMPAIGN — Robert W. Kugel, 78, of Champaign passed away Wednesday (Dec. 16, 2020) in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving wife and stepdaughter.
Memorial services and a celebration of his life (including fireworks) will tentatively be held on his 79th birthday, July 4, 2021.
Robert was born in Chicago on July 4, 1942, to parents Gerhard W. and Ruth L. (Fallon) Kugel. They preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death was his sister, Geraldine R. Helfgott.
On April 29, 1989, Robert married Edwina Babel-Gorecki in Palos Park; she survives. Also surviving are his stepchildren, Joel (Kerri) Gorecki of New Lenox and Sara Gorecki Stone of Urbana; niece, D. Megan Helfgott; and 12 grandchildren, Hannah (Colin) Keppner, Abigail, Miriam, Rachel, Samuel, Caleb, Esther, Zachariah, Noah, Elizabeth, Elijah and Julia Gorecki.
Bob was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1966 and was honorably discharged in 1971. Prior to his service, he enrolled at Northern Illinois University, where he earned his bachelor of science degree in finance in 1964. He went on to earn his master of business administration degree from Loyola University in 1972 and his juris doctorate degree from John Marshall Law School in 1985. Bob was the chief financial officer/executive assistant director at the Illinois Housing and Development Authority in Chicago from 1975 to 2012.
Bob lived life to the fullest and was an avid traveler, sailed the Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac and loved to ski with the Chicago Nomads Ski Club. He was a man of honor, integrity and kindness. Bob fought for justice and what is right and was consistently laid back and wise. He celebrated creativity and individuality and was always there for his friends and family.
Bob served on the steering committee of the ACLU-Champaign Chapter and will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him. Saddles up, Bob. We’ll meet again, someday.
Memorial contributions may be made in Robert’s honor to the ACLU-Champaign chapter or to the Hope Lodge in St. Louis. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.