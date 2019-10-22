ST. ELMO — Robert L. Henry, 85, of St. Elmo passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Marion VA Medical Center, Marion.
He was a retired truck driver and had given his faithful service to this nation while serving in the U.S. Army.
Robert was born March 13, 1934, the son of John and Cleo F. Hauer Henry.
Surviving are two children, John Henry of Marshall and Barbara Taylor of Morrisville, Ind.; a brother, Richard (Anita) Henry of Urbana; and grandchildren.
Private burial will be in Danville National Cemetery.