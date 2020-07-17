SIDELL — Robert L. Huffman, 62, of rural Sidell passed away at 5:22 a.m. Thursday (July 16, 2020) at his home.
Robert was born Sept. 8, 1957, in Champaign, to James and Mary Ann Wilkins Huffman. He married his high school sweetheart, Teresa Woodard, on June 28, 1980, in Sidell. They enjoyed 40 years together. Teresa survives.
Also surviving are his father, Jim of Sidell; one son, Bobby (Courtney) Huffman of Sidell; two daughters, Jaimee (Drew) Hettinger of Newman and Kelsey (Shaun) Pearman of North Port, Fla.; and four grandchildren, Tripp, Chase, Tyson and Coryn.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ann.
Robert earned his associate degree from Danville Area Community College. He was a lifelong farmer and was the chairman of the board of the Little Vermilion Drainage District. He enjoyed tractor pulling and country and western couples dancing; he was a gun lover and especially enjoyed snowbirding in Florida.
Services and burial will be private. Memorials may be made to the Allerton United Methodist Church. The Robison Chapel in Catlin is handling service details. Online condolences are at www.robisonchapel.com.