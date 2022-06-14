PESOTUM — Robert L. Schaefer of Pesotum passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022, five days before his 96th birthday.
He was born June 16, 1926, in Pesotum, the oldest of three sons of Raymond A. Schaefer and Helen C. (Smith) Schaefer.
He is survived by a brother, Donald (Jackie) Schaefer of Charleston; seven nieces and nephews (and four spouses); 16 great-nieces and -nephews (and three spouses); and five great-great-nieces and -nephews.
He was preceded in death by a bother, Vernon (Edith) Schaefer.
Bob attended St. Mary’s School of Pesotum, graduated from Villa Grove High School in 1944 and attended the University of Illinois. He was drafted into the army in 1946.
Bob never married and spent most of his time on the family farm in Pesotum. He was employed as office manager of Illinois Foundation Seeds for 43 years.
Bob was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Church, where he was organist and choir leader for decades.
The family would like to thank the employees of Arbor Rose in Charleston for the great care given to him, and also Transitions Hospice for the great services they provide.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1247 County Road 200 N, Pesotum, with Father Keith Walder officiating. A visitation will be held an hour prior to the funeral service. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Joines Funeral Home, 1375 Illinois 130, Villa Grove, is handling arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary’s Church through Joines Funeral Home.