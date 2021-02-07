MAHOMET — Robert L. Stiles Sr., 83, of Mahomet died at 7:40 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Paxton.
There will be a graveside funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Champaign. Military honors will be accorded by Mahomet American Legion Post 1015.
Robert was born Dec. 3, 1937, in Hudson, a son of Fred and Helen Stiles.
Survivors include three daughters, Kimberly Stiles, Chris Orner and Sherri Schlipf; one son, Robert L. Stiles II; and 10 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Regina Stiles.
Robert was a proud veteran, having served his country in the Army/National Guard for six years.
He was always a hard worker and enjoyed golf and riding motorcycles as a young man.
Robert kept a meticulous lawn, loved nature and had a great sense of humor.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.