URBANA — Robert James Lamb, 42, passed from this life on Friday (Sept. 9, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, after a brief and difficult battle with cancer.
Robert was born March 25, 1980, in Pontiac. He lived in Urbana with his wife, Lara Darin, and daughter Caroline Thomas-Lamb.
Other survivors include his daughter Stephanie Lamb; son, Ethan Lamb; stepdaughter, Mary Wipfli; grandson, Wesley Lamb; in-laws, Larry and Debbie Quick; and special, faithful rescue dog companion, Samwise.
A private graveside service was held Monday at the Antioch-Hugo Cemetery, officiated by Father Keith Walder. Arrangements were handled by Joines Funeral Home, Villa Grove.