Robert Lamb Sep 10, 2022 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save URBANA — Robert Lamb, 42, of Urbana, died Friday (Sept. 9, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.Private family services will be held at a later date. Joines Funeral Home, 1375 IL-130, Villa Grove, is in charge of arrangements. Trending Food Videos Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos