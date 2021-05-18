SULLIVAN — Robert C. "Bob" Lamendola, 76, of Sullivan passed away at 7:10 a.m. Saturday (May 15, 2021) in Mason Point, Sullivan.
Celebration of life services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Reed Funeral Home. Entombment will be in Greenhill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Memorials are suggested to the Sullivan Senior Center. Online condolences may be left for the family at reedfuneralhome.net.
Mr. Lamendola was born Feb. 20, 1945, in Champaign, the son of Joseph F. and Margie M. Hammer Lamendola. Early in his career, Bob learned the art of meat cutting. He worked in Champaign and later moved to Sullivan to own and operate Sullivan Meat Packing. Bob became an auctioneer, and, along with Linnea, owned and operated Lamendola Auction Service. During this same time, he and Linnea owned and operated The Spot Restaurant in Sullivan. Bob also was a horse trainer and breeder and judged many horse shows. He and Linnea enjoyed traveling to the many horse shows throughout the Midwest.
Bob was a member of the Sullivan AMBUCS, Illinois State Auctioneers Association, Quarter Horse Association and Paint Horse Association. Bob enjoyed fishing, hunting, working in his yard and gardening. Bob married Linnea B. Olson on May 6, 1967, in Champaign, and she survives.
Also surviving are his children, Todd Lamendola and Tricia Lamendola, both of Sullivan; granddaughter Brittney Lamendola and her daughter, Kinzley Troxell of Mattoon; granddaugher Daniele Daily and her daughter, Aliyah Moran of Sullivan; sisters, Rosemary Smith of Champaign and Vicki Millage of Urbana; and a brother, Bill Lamendola of Tolono.
He was preceded in death by his parents.