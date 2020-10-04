URBANA — Robert James Leach, 83, of Urbana passed away at 3:55 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at home.
Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Freese Funeral Home, Sidney, with the Rev. Keith Walder officiating. Burial will be at Locust Grove Cemetery, Philo. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 10, at the funeral home.
Mr. Leach was born May 19, 1937, in Chicago, a son of Bill and Grace Leach. He married Kay O’Neill on June 11, 1960, in Philo; she preceded in death on March 4, 1979. He married Kathy Hodge on Jan. 13, 1980; she preceded in death on Jan. 21, 2011.
He is survived by two sons, Cory Leach of Savoy and Brice (Linda) Leach of Havana, Ill.; five granddaughters, Morgan Kay, Emily, Maddie, Danielle and Janelle; a stepgranddaughter, Leah; a stepgrandson, Seth; five great-grandchildren, Brandon, Nikki, Ruuk, Ethan and Olivia; and two brothers, Donald of Virginia and Bill of Chicago.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Judi and Gloria.
Mr. Leach was a graduate of Eastern Illinois University and taught several years in Lanark.