FLORISSANT, Mo. — Robert Lee Alexander passed away in Florissant, Mo., on Friday, June 11, 2021, at the age of 90.
He was a loving and devoted husband of 64 years to Jacqueline Lee (Blaine) Alexander, who preceded him in death in 2018, and a devoted and loving father to Cindy Sander and Robert Alexander Jr. and their spouses, Jerald Sander and Cathy Alexander (her four grandchildren and great-grandchildren).
Survivors also include a half brother, John Alexander (Margie) of Owensboro, Ky.; a half sister, Dr. Julia Alexander (Jerry Seelig) of Culver City, Calif.; and granddaughter, Leigh Sells and husband Benjamin, as well their two daughters, Aubrey Laine and Nora Paige (his great-grands) of Dexter, Mo.
Robert was born in Danville on May 7, 1931, to Ola Catherine Taylor and Curtis (Alec) Alexander. He graduated from Wellington High School in 1949, while his father was principal. He lost his mother, Ola, to cancer when he was 14. He graduated with a bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he met Jacqueline Lee Blaine and immediately said, “That’s the girl I will marry.” After many Steak ‘N Shake dates, they married at his fraternity house on Jan. 30, 1954.
After graduation, he taught high school agriculture and joined the Army (stationed in Maryland and, finally, to Fort Hood, Texas). Their first child, Cindy, was born at Fort Hood on Nov. 26, 1955. They then moved to Buckley, where Bobby (Robert Alexander Jr.) was born, in Paxton, on Dec. 16, 1958. Jackie and Bob raised their children in Decatur and then moved to Florissant on July 1, 1967. Bob was vice president and retired after 25 years of service at the Federal Land Bank of St. Louis.
Bob and Jackie enjoyed their final year together here at the Garden. Since her passing, he has wanted to be with her, and he joins her at last.
A memorial service will be held at Garden Plaza of Florissant, 1101 Garden Plaza Drive, Florissant, MO 63033. Date and time to be announced.