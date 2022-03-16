NEWMAN — Robert (Bob) Miller passed away peacefully at home on Thursday (March 10, 2022) in Tooele, Utah.
Bob was born April 14, 1966, in Tuscola, to mother Sharon Joines and Father Robert E. Miller. When Bob wasn’t working, he could be found on the golf course; on an exotic vacation with his wife, Tina; shopping with his mother, Sharon; or with his beloved grandchildren watching action films. Bob was a proud black belt in six sigma and graduated from Eastern Illinois University, where he was on the golf team. Bob loved spending time with his family, including his pride and joy, Butkus, his golf buddies and his supportive friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, Robert E. Miller; grandparents, Harold and Avis Miller and Earl and Francis Schmitt; and several of his aunts, uncles and cousins.
Bob is survived by his wife, Tina Miller; mother, Sharon Joines; daughters, Kelsey Inscore (Chad), Shaylah Buck (Mike) and Makayla Orr; grandchildren, Marley, Cannon, Cole, Ledger and Carter; and family in Illinois.
A memorial service will be held at Tate Mortuary on Saturday, March 19, at 11 a.m. Luncheon to follow at the Loyal Order of the Moose. A celebration of life will be held in Newman on May 14.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Utah Cancer Society or Oregon Health and Sciences University (OHSU).