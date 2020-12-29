HOMER — Robert “Bob” Lee Montgerard, 67, of Homer passed away at 10:24 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Bob was born on Dec. 7, 1953, the son of the late Preston and Marie (Thomas) Montgerard in Tilton. He married his wife and soulmate, Peggy Lynch, on July 5, 1974, and she survives.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Peggy Montgerard of Homer; one daughter and son-in-law, Alaina and Aaron Rogers of Homer; one granddaughter, Emily Rogers of Homer; his faithful granddog, Halee Mae; as well as close friends, Terry and Diane Stegmeyer and Mike and Marla Pulliam.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Howard “Tom” Montgerard.
Bob was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be missed by all who knew him.
“Wizard” to his trucking buddies, he was a truck driver for JM Jones/SuperValu, then became an owner/operator until his retirement in 2019. He enjoyed spending his free time woodworking, riding his motorcycle and spending time on the porch swing with his wife.
Per Bob’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and services will be held at a later date. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made in Bob’s memory to the Homer Fire Department.
