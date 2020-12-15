WELLINGTON — Robert Leroy “Bob” Dixon, 68, of Wellington passed away Wednesday (Dec. 9, 2020) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Sept. 12, 1952, in Danville, the son of Lloyd and Esther (Schwartz) Dixon.
He is survived by two brothers, Harold (Mary Jane) Dixon and Earl (Cecelia) Dixon, both of rural Prairie Green; one niece, Jill (Charlie) Henning; and five nephews, Bryan (Laura) Dixon, Stephen (Dana) Dixon, John (Tammy) Dixon, Philip (Halie) Dixon and Craig Dixon.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two special cousins, Kay (Rosborg) Tabin and David Dixon.
Bob was a farmer all his life and was a proud graduate of the University of Illinois, graduating in 1974. He was a lifetime member of the University of Illinois Alumni Association and was always an avid Illini fan. He was a member of Wellington United Methodist Church, where he served on different committees. He also attended St. James United Methodist Church in Danville after moving to assisted living in Danville. Bob was also a member of the Wellington Lions Club and held various offices in that organization. He was known for his ready smile and love of teasing people and willingly receiving it in return.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at Floral Hill Cemetery, Hoopeston, with Pastor Jemiriye Fakunle officiating.
Memorials may be made to Wellington United Methodist Church. Please visit anderson-funeral-home.com to view Bob’s eternal tribute page and to send the family condolences. Anderson Funeral Home, Hoopeston, is handling the arrangements.