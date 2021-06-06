URBANA — Robert “Bob” Lustig passed away at 89 on May 29, 2021, at Carle Hospital, Urbana. He was born in Mercy Hospital, Urbana, son of Joseph and Florence (Rawley) Lustig. Bob is survived by his wife of 65 years, Terry (Elliott), and two beloved daughters, Lynn (Terry) Frick of Madison and Lesley, Urbana. He was preceded in death by his sister, Gladys Barrowman, and two brothers, Joseph and James.
Bob served in the military during the Korean War. He was awarded the Korean Service Ribbon with one Bronze Service Star/National Defense Service Medal and United Nations Service Medal. Bob wore his Korean veteran's cap proudly.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and sitters at Carle Hospital for their dignified treatment of Bob. We would also like to recognize the exemplary care given to Bob by the entire staff of The Glenwood in Mahomet. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. with a Celebration of Life following at 2 p.m. on June 19, 2021, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel. Those wishing to make a donation may do so in Bob’s name to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.
Please abide by the current COVID-19 restrictions and practice social distancing.
