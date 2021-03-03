MONTICELLO — Robert Michael "Mike" Munster, 68, of Monticello passed away at 5:28 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 28, 2021) at home.
Mike was born Oct. 11, 1952, in Monticello, the son of Robert R. and Addie E. (Barlow) Munster.
He is survived by his daughters, Tina Schultz of Mound, Minn., and Jackie Covey of New York Mills, Minn.; brother, Harry Munster of Monticello; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mary E. Barlow and Erma Ragle; and a grandson.
Mike served in the U.S. Army from 1971 to 1974.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, at Monticello Township Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.