CHAMPAIGN — Robert M. Saver, 83, of Champaign passed away at 3:25 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 27, 2022) at University Rehab, Urbana.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Champaign, with Pastor Matt Montgomery officiating. Freese Funeral Home, Tolono, is assisting with arrangements.
Mr. Sarver was born Oct. 5, 1940, in Champaign, a son to Woodrow G. and Alma Faye Maxwell Sarver. He married Ellen Lietz on April 29, 1962, and she survives. Also surviving are four siblings, Raymond Sarver of Savoy, Patricia Gillett of Cabool, Mo., Mike (Kelly) Sarver of Eureka and John Sarver of Urbana.
He was preceded in death by a son, Robert L. Sarver; and five siblings, Alyce Rusk, William Sarver, Barbara Clark, Dorothy Key and Lois Key.
He was employed at Bash Roofing for over 30 years. He served in the U.S. Army from 1959-1962.
Memorials may be made to Champaign First Church of the Nazarene, St. Paul Lutheran Church, the American Cancer Society or American Diabetes Association.
