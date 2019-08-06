CHAMPAIGN — On Friday (Aug. 2, 2019), Robert F. MacFarlane received his angel wings and joined the love of his life, his wife, Joyce, in heaven. He left this earth peacefully at 2:30 p.m., surrounded by his family, whom he cherished.
His family invites you to join them at his visitation Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign, from 5 to 7 p.m. with a wake service beginning at 4:30 p.m. Bob’s funeral Mass will be held Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign, with Monsignor Stanley Deptula officiating. He will be buried in Roselawn Cemetery, Champaign, beside his loving wife.
Bob was born Jan. 23, 1934, to George and Esther MacFarlane in East Dubuque, one of seven children. He attended East Dubuque High School and married his “Lady Love,” Joyce M. Zillig, on Jan. 21, 1956, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Dubuque, Iowa. They moved to Champaign/Urbana after they wed and raised seven children. Bob worked at the University of Illinois and also worked from home tirelessly in the evenings illustrating books on the side. He retired from the U of I as a chief engineering draftsman. Bob was a devout Catholic and attended St. Matthew Catholic Church in Champaign with his wife.
Those who knew Bob would describe him as one of the greatest men they’d ever met; a man who had a kind, caring and gentle soul. He was very outgoing, a gentleman, someone that everyone enjoyed being around, and he always welcomed company into his house. Bob was a family man who loved his family first and foremost and cherished every moment with them. He liked fishing, drawing, woodworking, cooking, jogging, attending festivals and farmers markets, spending time with his family at their cabin and dancing with his wife.
Bob was preceded in death by his beautiful wife of 59 years, Joyce Zillig MacFarlane; parents, George MacFarlane and Esther (Ziegler) MacFarlane of Dubuque; sister, Esther Dalsing of Des Moines, Iowa; brother, George MacFarlane of Moline; sister, Joyce Howard of Kevil, Ky.; and brother, David MacFarlane of East Dubuque.
He is survived by his seven children, whom he was very proud of: Cheri Duncan (Mark) of Champaign, Lynn Bushman (Mike) of Mahomet, Kelli Durdle of Mahomet, Robert MacFarlane Jr. (Joleen) of Champaign, Terri Hovde of Mahomet, Donald MacFarlane (Hollie) of Mahomet and Vonda MacFarlane of Champaign; along with 21 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; his sister, Mary Fluhr (Ken) of East Dubuque; and his brother, Michael MacFarlane (Kathy) of Ajo, Ariz.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.