ST. JOSEPH — Robert C. Malohn, 88, of St. Joseph passed away at 11:14 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 29, 2019) at his home.
Funeral servcies will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, with David Barcus officiating. Burial will be in Mount Olive Cemetery, Mayview. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Robert was born Sept. 19, 1930, in Sidell, the son of Harry and Hazel (Torbit) Malohn. He married Betty June O'Bryan on June 21, 1950, in Sidney. She survives.
He is also survived by his daughters, Rita (Donald) McCannon of St. Joseph and Gail Malohn of St. Joseph; grandsons, Bryan (Kim) McCannon of Pennsylvania and Todd (Meghan) McCannon of St. Joseph; great-grandson, Henry McCannon; two step-great-grandsons, Landon Michelson and Trevor (Emily) Michelson; and three sisters, Yvedda Hempler of Venice, Fla., Karen Bialeschki of Sidney and Monna Deal of Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Robert farmed in the St. Joseph and Vermilion County area with his father-in-law.
He enjoyed traveling to Florida, camping, boating and woodworking when he retired.
Memorials may be made to the St. Joseph-Stanton Volunteer Fire Department.