RANTOUL — Robert C. Marsey, 92, of Rantoul passed away peacefully on Monday (May 31, 2021) at The Villas of Holly Brook.
He was born Jan. 1, 1929, in Vincennes, Ind., a son of Claude and Lillian (Dickinson) Marsey. He married Kathryn Dodd on Sept. 1, 1950, in Vincennes. She preceded him in death Sept. 26, 2011.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; son, Jeffrey Marsey; sister, Maxine Kuehm; granddaughter, Stephanie Jo Huddleston; and great-granddaughter, Bailey Lynn Huddleston.
He is survived by two daughters, Nancy (Bruce) Huddleston of Mount Zion and Pamela Marsey of Champaign; two granddaughters, Heather Huddleston of Dalton City and Jessica (Cody) Buckley of Mount Zion; and three great-grandsons, Chandler, Grayson and Parker.
Mr. Marsey was a graduate of Vincennes University and Eastern Illinois University. He served four years in the Air Force during the Korean War.
Mr. Marsey was retired from civil service after serving at Chanute Air Force Base for 29 years. He served in various capacities of the training program; instructor, supervisor, training specialist and chief of the training program for the fuels branch.
He was a life member of the Vincennes Masonic Lodge and life member of the Scottish Rite Bodies, Danville. He was a member of Bethany Park Christian Church and had served in various offices, including elder, trustee and chairman of the board.
Mr. Marsey was an avid Illini basketball fan and loved woodworking and lawn care.
Private graveside services will be held. Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Park Christian Church, Rantoul.