GLENDALE, Ariz. — Robert Rudolph Mason was born March 2, 1931, and expired Dec. 11, 2021, in a hospital in Glendale, Ariz., with his beloved daughter, Michelle, at his bedside. Robert was 90 years old. Robert lost his pre-existing battle with respiratory complications, which ended with the contraction of COVID-19.
Also known as the “Golden Boy” or Billie by his closest friends, Robert acquired a master's at the University of Illinois in social work. Robert had various employments along his path: providing community services by assisting the elderly and disadvantaged, involvement in substance-abuse programs, and, as a hobby, writing short stories. Robert loved reading and all sports — particularly football.
Friends and family knew Robert to be humorous, sarcastic and, at times, contrary to public opinion. He enjoyed engaging in witty banter and oppositional discussion. Robert attended church and Bible study while living in California and later at his facility in Glendale.
Robert is mourned by a daughter, three grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, a niece and a sister-in-law.
For those who wish to reflect on Robert’s life, please feel free to view and post “In loving memory of Robert Mason” on Facebook.
Per Robert’s wishes, he has been cremated. One of the last things Robert serached online before he expired was a football game with the California Raiders. He loved the game he had played in college.
Robert's daughter and grandson will visit a stadium, where his ashes will be spread in remembrance of him.