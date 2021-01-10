SAGAMORE HILLS, Ohio — Robert “Bob” or “Mac” Kendall McCandless transitioned from this life on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at 4:30 a.m. to his eternal home after spending a few weeks at the Louis Stokes VA in Cleveland and a few weeks at Parma Care Center.
Bob was born in Wilkinsburg, Pa., on April 9, 1928, son of Kenneth Coulter and Lyndall (Whitehead) McCandless. After brief times in Raleigh, N.C.; McAllen, Texas; and Butler, Pa., the bulk of his formative years was in Hershey, Pa. This is where his love for photography began while in high school.
He married Ruth Louise Moyer on Aug. 19, 1950, in Dunbar, Pa. She preceded him in death in 2010.
He was also preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Ann, and many in-laws.
He is survived by his children, Kevin (Mimi) McCandless of Silverhill, Ala., and Karla (Sila) Melika of Sagamore Hills, Ohio; granddaughters, Katrine and Stephanie Melika; a nephew, Ken Gibson of Uniontown, Pa.; along with many other extended family members and friends he considered to be like family.
Bob moved from Uniontown to Urbana in 1956 to join the staff of the Champaign-Urbana Courier. He spent 10 years covering community events and Illini sports before opening his own photography studio, which became a fixture in both Urbana and Champaign for the next 46 years.
Bob measured wealth by the people in his life over money. He never knew a stranger. With his outgoing personality and love of people, he established a reputation for sharing his talents and energies to help many organizations in the community and was held in high esteem by those who knew him. He proudly supported Illinois women’s athletics, the Boy Scouts, both Urbana and Champaign Chambers of Commerce and other organizations and causes. In addition, he served on the Urbana Civil Service Commission and the Board of Directors of the Urbana Free Library.
He was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Champaign. He loved investing in the lives of youth, who remember him fondly. A 90th birthday party was also a C-U send-off for his final years to be spent with his daughter’s family in Cleveland.
Family graveside services will be in Connellsville, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to youth activities at First United Methodist Church in Champaign.