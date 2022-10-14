CHAMPAIGN — Robert E. Mellinger, 76, of Champaign, the son of Harold Mellinger and Mabel (Kirby) Siler, died peacefully at home, with his twin daughters beside him, on Tuesday (Oct. 11, 2022) at 2:20 a.m.
He was born in Champaign and was a lifelong resident.
Surviving are his twin daughters, Melinda Bickérs (Danny) and Melisa Yets (Charles), both of Champaign; daughter Melanie Carrol of Georgia; two grandsons, Chad and Daniel Bickérs; two granddaughters, Amy Crabtree and Casey Yets; and nine great-grandchildren.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Harold Mellinger Jr.; and a grandson, Chase Yets.
Bob was protective of his daughters and was a loving father. He enjoyed his family and will be greatly missed.
Family will be gathering privately.