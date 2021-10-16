Robert Mercer Oct 16, 2021 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RANTOUL — Robert Mercer, 61, of Rantoul died Thursday (Oct. 14, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.No services will be held. Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul, is in charge of arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos