MONTICELLO — Robert Mitchell Kief, 50, of Monticello passed away on Sunday (May 24, 2020).
Mitch was born March 29, 1970, in Hammond, Ind. He married Amy M. Shields on Jan. 28, 2018, in Monticello.
He is survived by his wife, Amy Kief of Monticello; sons, Kyle Kief and Carter Kief, both of Monticello; stepchildren, Madisyn Shields and Grant Kiger, both of Monticello, and Brayden Kief-Johnson of Paxton; father, Elmer Kief, and stepmother, Karen Kief, of Paxton; mother, Cynthia DeGard, and stepfather, James Degard, of Monticello, Ind.; brothers, Mike Kief of Indianapolis, Ind., and Mark James of Paxton; sister, Dana Overman of Champaign; stepbrother, Dane Kief of Paxton; stepbrother, Shelby Kief of Paxton; and nine nephews and five nieces.
He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin “Micky” James; paternal grandfather, Robert James; paternal grandmother, Edith Gallagher; maternal grandmother, Sylvia Freyman; maternal grandfather, William "Billy" Armstrong; and paternal grandparents, Elmer Kief Sr. and Bertha Kief.
Mitch was a union iron worker for Local 112.
Mitch had an infectious smile, always put everyone first and put so much passion into anything and everything he did. Mitch was known for being his loud self and his funny sayings. Mitch loved no one else like he loved his family; he was one of a kind.
Private family services will be held with Mackey-Wright Funeral Home handling the arrangements.
