PHILO — On Saturday (Aug. 14, 2021), Robert Wesley Montgomery, 85, formerly of Champaign, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family.
There will be a visitation Friday, Aug. 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign. The funeral service will begin at 6 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Heju Nam officiating. Burial will be on Saturday, Aug. 21, at 11 a.m. CST at Earl Park Cemetery, Earl Park, Ind. Military rites will be accorded.
Robert was born on April 9, 1936, in Rensselaer, Ind., to John and Dorothea (Gerhold) Montgomery. He married Bettie VanMetre on Feb. 18, 1956, in Earl Park, and together they raised four children. Bettie preceded Robert in death on July 6, 2001. He was also preceded in death by his parents and one brother.
Survivors include two sons, Daniel and Mark (Lori); two daughters, Lisa (Jim) Branson and Jennifer (Jerry) Waltz; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three brothers; and two sisters. He was also dearly loved by numerous nieces and nephews.
After honorably serving in the U.S. Navy for five years, Robert worked in the restaurant industry, where he touched many lives. He was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals and Indiana University fan. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and watching birds.
