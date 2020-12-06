MAHOMET — Robert Eugene Norman, 90, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Rantoul.
He was born July 25, 1930, in Champaign County to William Dell and Leona Mae (Lakey) Norman. Bob married his wife of 70 years, Juanita Vera VonHolten, on June 25, 1950, in Urbana.
Bob is survived by his wife; three children, Sherilyn (Carl) Lyon of Grant, Neb. and Richard (Angela) Norman and Steve (Teresa) Norman, both of Mahomet; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a brother, Melvin Norman of Champaign; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Roy Norman and Jimmy Norman, both of Urbana; and three sisters, Barbara Ann Norman-Thomas of Kearny, Neb., and Ruth Norman and Marilyn Norman, both of Urbana.
Bob enjoyed woodworking, go carts and snow skiing. He was a jockey when he was young and was No. 1 in Chicago for a full season.
Bob was not afraid to try anything new. He started waterskiing in his 60s and made national news waterskiing in the cold on New Year's Day.
Bob was the bus monitor for his church and enjoyed working with children. Bob may have been a man of short stature, but in the eyes of many, he was a giant.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Sangamon Valley Christian Center, 200 W. Washington St., Mahomet. A family service will follow at 1 p.m. and will be streamed live at https://youtu.be/-aQSjADKFKk. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign. Please join Bob’s family in sharing memories on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.