LUDLOW — Robert Levi Ogburn, 46, of Ludlow laid down his working tools and went to be with the great architect on the evening of Feb. 6, 2021.
Robert was born to Ruth Ann and Ronald on Oct. 10, 1974, in Urbana. Rob graduated from Armstrong High School, Class of 1993. He married his “gorgeous, favorite, forever wife,” Leigh Ann, on March 17, 2017, in Penfield, in a ceremony that was absolutely perfect for them.
Rob was a lead tech for USIC. He located utilities for over a decade. He will be greatly missed in his field. Rob was a master mason, something he worked toward to carry on in his family.
Rob had a great love of motorcycles and rode his as much as possible. He rode with anyone who wanted to join him and with his brothers as much as time allowed. Eventually, his wife climbed off of his and onto her own, something he was so proud of. They made a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Sturgis in 2020 despite the pandemic. He had the time of his life.
Rob and Leigh traveled as much as they possibly could. They would go on adventures and do as many “firsts” as possible. Seeing new places and going back to places they loved was something that he very much enjoyed.
Rob loved music. He was a drummer, and you knew this by him drumming on anything he could when the music was playing and sometimes when it was just in his head. He could sing, too. Anyone who has been to a karaoke session he attended knew this.
Rob was the father of five and bonus dad to four more. His babies are what made his world go ‘round. They made him pop more buttons than his shirts even had. He was always so proud of them; they were the reason he breathed. He had grandbabies, too. If we thought those kids made him proud, those grandbabies made him prouder. He was always happiest surrounded by his family.
Rob was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ruth ”Gram” and Robert Crowe and Julia and Levi Ogburn. Also, his beloved uncles, Richard and Robert Crowe.
Rob is survived by his beloved “gorgeous” Leigh Ann; children, Marinna (Jon), Christopher (Dakota), Bryce (Autumn), Damion, Gavin, Lydia, Jayson, Kyler and Kayla; grandbabies, Jacob, Joseph, Miranda, Aiden, Loralai, Zebulon and Zander; parents, Ruth Ann (Patrick) and Ronald (Barbara); bonus siblings, Bobbie, Sherry, April and George; his may-as-well-have-been-sisters cousins, Leslie (David) and Tracie (Dwayne); and so many friends and brothers.
Robert/Rob/Ogie/Shameless will be greatly missed here on Earth by his family and friends. He was a very giving, loving man, and the world will be a little dimmer without his bright light.
Memorials can be made directly to the family or in his name to your choice of a men’s mental health charity.
A celebration of Rob’s life will be held Sunday, April 18, at Pells Park, Paxton, at 2 p.m.