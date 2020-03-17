SIDNEY — Robert Earl Picklesimer, 66, died at home in Sidney on Friday (March 13, 2020). He was the founder and director of the Creative Dramatics Workshop, and in that role, he mentored countless area children and teenagers, providing friendship, instruction and the opportunity to express themselves through the performing arts.
There will be a private service for immediate family, and a celebration of his life for his many friends and former co-workers will be announced at a later date. He will be laid to rest in Mount Hope Cemetery in Sidney.
Robert was born on Aug. 9, 1953, at Chanute Air Force Base, the first child of Irvin J. “Jack” and Betty Matteson Picklesimer. He is survived by his parents of Urbana; a brother, Michael of Sidney; and two sisters, Suzanne Picklesimer of Urbana and Jacqueline Price of Meridianville, Ala. He was a generous and loving uncle to his nieces, Ellen Heitzig, Anne Picklesimer and Ashley Curtis, and his nephews, Benjamin and Matthew Price, and he doted on his great-nieces and -nephews, Harrison and Harlow Heitzig and Cameron, Brielle and Kenadee Curtis.
He had a special talent for finding the perfect gift for every child in the family. The expression of joy on Harrison’s face when he opened and tried on his huge green Hulk hands last Christmas is one memorable example. Another is the Harry Potter costume Robert gave Brielle; she still wears it.
As a child, Robert traveled from Air Force base to Air Force base with his family. The Picklesimers lived in some beautiful places, and Robert was always up for an adventure with his brother, whether it was jumping off a train trestle into the Missouri River or hookybobbing on snowpacked river roads in Montana.
He graduated from C.M. Russell High School in Great Falls, Mont., as the family moved to Illinois, and he then attended and graduated from Rockford College. He received his master’s degree in theater from Idaho State University, where he was twice nominated for a national Irene Ryan Acting Award.
Robert loved theater, and in 1996 he founded the Creative Dramatics Workshop in Sidney, where he was executive artistic and managing director, doing more than 80 plays there. The workshop moved to the Homer Opera House in 2015, expanding its capabilities.
He was probably most proud of co-writing with Lucinda Lawrence "1787 the Musical, We Wrote the Constitution," which was performed at the Virginia Theatre. His article, “Shakespeare for Kids,” appeared in Spotlight, a community theater magazine. He also gave two workshops at the American Association of Community Theatre national festival in 2015. He experienced enormous pleasure and personal fulfillment from participating in these activities.
He also had a long career as a rural letter carrier for the Champaign post office, where he served as union steward. He attended all the conventions and ran for national office more than once.
He loved music, movies, gaming, his gaming friends and Illini athletics. He had season tickets to Illini football and volleyball games for many years and supported his nieces in their athletic endeavors, whether they were playing or coaching. He also loved the Winter Olympics and had attended twice.
Robert enjoyed attending the annual Picklesimer family reunion in Kentucky, and he loved the national parks, planning his travel so that he visited at least one each year.
He always remembered birthdays and was quick to encourage others to live up to their potential. We will always miss him.
Memorials may be given to Creative Dramatics Workshop, c/o Betty Picklesimer, 3108B Chatham Drive, Urbana, IL 61802, and condolences may be offered at the Freese Funeral Home, 202 W. Main St., Sidney, IL 61877.