Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 23F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions overnight. Low -1F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.