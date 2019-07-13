ST. JOSEPH — Robert A. Quednau, 67, of St Joseph passed away at 10:34 a.m. Thursday (July 11, 2019) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, St. Joseph, with Pastor Andy Jones and Pastor Eric Dawson officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Freese Funeral Home, St. Joseph. Burial will be at a later date.
Mr. Quednau was born May 31, 1952, in Oak Park, a son to Walter and Lois Luebker Quednau. He married Brenda Zoller on Dec. 8, 2018; she survives. Also surviving are four daughters, Corinna (Joe) Joy of Dallas, Christina Quednau of St. Joseph, Cora (Brett Weitekamp) Quednau of Urbana and Erica (Scott) Burris of Newman; his beloved dog, Gidget; 10 grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Natasha, Andrew, Lauren, Melissa, Emma, Joey, Scott, Ben and Loretta; a sister, Jennifer (Paul) Hixson of Urbana; and Wally (Melissa) Quednau of Bloomingdale. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Robert was employed at AT & T for 30 years. After his retirement, he worked part time for the village of St. Joseph, watering the flowers and mowing, also known as “making the village pretty.” He served in the U.S. Army, being stationed in Kentucky and Turkey. He loved to grill at his backyard parties and swim. He had a great sense of humor, loved Westerns and was a dog lover.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors Fund.