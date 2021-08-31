MONTICELLO — Robert R. “Bob” Millington, 83, of Monticello, formerly of Argenta, passed away at 5:30 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 28, 2021) at Hickory Point Christian Village, Forsyth.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta, with Pastor Matt Reed officiating. Burial will follow in Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the Argenta-Oreana Fire Department.
Bob was born April 7, 1938, in Decatur, the son of Robert Houston and Genevieve Fay (Shumard) Millington. He married Judith M. Robison on April 13, 1958, in Monticello. She passed away Dec. 13, 2012.
Survivors include his children, Jody (Bill) Ryan of Decatur, Becky (Greg) Tomlinson of Richmond, Va., and Ric (Angie) Millington of Argenta; seven grandchildren, Jennifer (Mike) Franzese, Patrick (Mallory) Ryan, Casey (Jamie) Milton, Callie Tomlinson, Nick Tomlinson, Hannah Millington and Maggie Millington; three great-grandchildren, Annabelle, Max and Cooper; and brothers, Thomas Millington and Michael Millington.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Beth.
Bob worked for International Harvester for 30 years and served as the executive director of the Macon Mosquito Abatement District before retiring in 2012. He was an active member of the Argenta-Oreana Fire Department, a member of the Argenta Civic Club and an elected trustee of the Friends Creek Township Board. In his younger years, he served as an auxiliary deputy with the Macon County Sheriff’s Department.
