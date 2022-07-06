PAXTON — Robert (Bob) Rasmus was born Nov. 19, 1930, to Edmund W. Rasmus and Lillian E. Rasmus (nee Lindahl) of rural Paxton.
Bob entered his eternal home peacefully on Sunday (July 3, 2022) at 10:10 p.m. at home, surrounded by his family, following a short illness.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Betty R. Rasmus (nee Corbett), having enjoyed more than 61 years together. He is also survived by two children, Bethlyn M. Kerwin (Robert) and Robert F. Rasmus (Laurie). Bob loved spending time with and hearing stories about his four grandchildren, Elsa Rasmus, Michael Kerwin (Ahreum), Sierra Rasmus and Annalise Kerwin. Also surviving is his one sister, Shirley Schneider of Evansville, Ind.
Bob served his country by enlisting in the U.S. Air Force and served from 1950 to 1953 during the Korean War. Bob enjoyed piloting his Piper J-3 Cub, embarking on European farm tours, motorcycle adventures, hitting the golf ball, watching boxing on TV and taking evening drives on his sentimental journey through the countryside visiting his childhood home, cattle pastures, old country schoolhouse and other points of interest.
Bob was known to trade cars frequently. But, in his blood was his love for farming and, in particular, livestock. Bob farmed in a different era when farming was hard, unpredictable and dangerous. There are many stories of Bob harvesting in an unheated combine and taking a break to eat Thanksgiving dinner and then heading back to the field, plowing the field on a cabless tractor on a snowy day, and corn pickers that could catch fire — and one did. He enjoyed traveling near and far to select Angus-Charlois cattle. More than once, cattle from Wyoming were delivered by rail to Paxton and then trucked to the farm to the delight of his young children. And, in his heart is always the community of brotherhood found in a community of farmers. They are a unique “coop”erative of working independently yet together to help a fellow farmer in need. Retirement came as a financial decision, though his love of working the field never waned.
Bob was a farmer to the end of his days, always thinking of the weather and crops. He recently shared how he wanted to see lightning, hear some thunder and get an inch rain. Though he had already passed, his prayer was answered with a thunderstorm and an inch of rain.
Visitation will be on Monday, July 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cox-Knapp Funeral Home, 142 W. Patton St., Paxton. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 12, at 10 a.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 312 E. Center St., Paxton, with a committal service following at Glen Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church in Paxton.