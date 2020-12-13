DANVILLE — Robert “Red” Hansbrough, 90, of Danville, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams Street, Danville. Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines will be strictly followed regarding gathering limitations, masks and social distancing. A private graveside service will follow at Danville National Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Post 210.
Red was born April 6, 1930, in Catlin to Claude and Alice (Sands) Hansbrough. He served in the Army during the Korean War in Alaska from 1952-1954.
Red worked several jobs before working for Schendell Builder & C.V. Construction, doing building construction and driving trucks, retiring out of Teamsters in 1989.
He was an avid bowler in many leagues, and a big Bears and Cubs fan. He loved fishing and hunting with his best friend Bob. Red did a lot of traveling, especially to the casinos in recent years.
Red married Rita Copple on Dec. 22, 1954; she survives. Also surviving are a son, Thomas “Dike” Klawon of Rock Island; a brother, Ron Hunt of Arizona; five sisters, Barbara DeVore, Shirley Burris, Pauline Jones, Roberta Bland and Patricia Mockbee; a niece, Lizzi White; and a nephew, Butch Hansbrough.
Red was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Delbert E. Hansbrough; and sister, Geraldine Delp.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the American Legion Post 210 Honor Guard. Messages and memories may be left on our website at KrugerCoanPape.com, or on the Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home Facebook page.