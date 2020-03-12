NEWMAN — Robert Robinson, 94, of Newman died at 3:07 a.m. Wednesday (March 11, 2020) at Arbor Rose in Tolono.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Joines Funeral Home, 401 W. Gillogly St., Newman. Burial will follow in the Newman Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at the funeral home.
Robert was born May 20, 1925, to Amos and Olas (Thorton) Robinson. He married Pat (Eperson) Robinson on Dec. 4, 1946, in Tuscola; she passed away in 1982.
Bob is survived by two sons, Marty (Karen) Robinson and Mike (Mary Ann) Robinson; three granddaughters; and four great-granddaughters.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and two sisters, Rosie Harbaugh and Georgie McCown.
Bob spent the majority of his life as a farmer in the Newman area. When he was not farming, you could usually find him on the golf course.
Memorials made be made to Carle Hospice or the donor's choice.