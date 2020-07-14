RANTOUL — Robert Roelfs, 72, of Rantoul passed away on Monday (July 13, 2020) at Country Health Care and Rehab, Gifford.
He was born Oct. 14, 1947, in Champaign, a son of Ernest and Annetta (Thompsen) Roelfs. He married Jackie Bruns on Dec. 26, 1971, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Gifford. She survives.
Also surviving are three children, Marcie (Scott) Rodgers of Paxton, Darrin (Lisa) Roelfs of Rantoul and Cory (Casey) Roelfs of Rantoul; a sister, Linda (Pat Braden) Kirk of Fisher; and six grandchildren, Patrick and Pierce Rodgers, Johanna and Harm Roelfs and Sofia and Charles Roelfs.
He was preceded in death by his parents as well as his stepdad, William Busing.
Robert was a 1965 graduate of Rantoul Township High School. He was a member of the Army Reserves. He farmed the Rantoul/Ludlow area all his life. He also raised livestock; Robert loved his cows!
He was a member of American Lutheran Church. He served on the Ludlow Fire Department for over 25 years, was a trustee for Harwood Township for numerous years and was a member of the Ludlow school board and St Paul’s Church board. He was also a member of the Ludlow American Legion. He was known to enjoy a good auction.
He will be buried in Beckman Cemetery, Thomasboro, in a private family service.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.