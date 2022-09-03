OAKWOOD — Robert Charles Roots (Bob), 88, of Batestown Road, Oakwood, passed away early Tuesday morning (Aug. 30, 2022). He left his wheelchair behind and walked into the arms of his Savior Jesus Christ.
Bob was born on June 15, 1934, to Daniel and Gladys Roots. He was born and raised in Champaign. Bob married Shirley Ollis on Sept. 19, 1964. They would have been married 58 years this month.
Bob is survived by three daughters, Susan (Joe) Navarro of Fithian, Pam (Jeff) Jeter of Fate, Texas, and Bobbie (Jason) Parrish of Homer; and six grandchildren, Daniel (Ashley) Navarro, David (Daylen) Navarro, Chelsie (Kegan) Decker, Dominick Navarro and Dylan and Payton Parrish. He is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Zander, Madigan, Coraline, Hanson and one on the way.
Bob served his country in the Army. He was employed by Danville Electric and Springfield Electric for several years. Bob was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He served a term on the trustee board. In his younger days, Bob raced quarter midget cars, loved speed skating, played the accordion, bowling and enjoyed his CB radios. After becoming disabled, he wrote three poetry books. Two of them "In God's World" and one "Poor me."
A celebration of life service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Pastor Dan Kitinoja will be officiating. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, with military rights by American Legion Post 210. Visitation will be held the evening prior from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church or donor's choice. Please join Robert’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.