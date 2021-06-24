METCALF — Robert L. Rund, 83, of Metcalf died at 5:08 a.m. Tuesday (June 22, 2021) at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living, Chrisman.
Bob was born on July 3, 1937, to Wilbert and Helena (Scheafer) Rund. He married Lupe (Lemus) Rund on Jan. 26, 1996, in Tuscola.
He is survived by his wife, Lupe Rund; seven children, Laurie Sturtewagen of Paris, Susan (Chris) Smith of Greenup, Amy (Scott Stortzum) Rund of Texas, Ed Montgomery of Champaign, Bertrand (Rachel) Ray of Tuscola, Roi Ray of Arcola and Jean Ray of Arcola; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two siblings, Valentine “Val” Rund and Shirley (Dean) Camp; one sister-in-law, Doris Rund; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; nine siblings, Francis Rund, Paulene (Florent) Ochs, Alice (Carl) Cunningham, Lawrence Rund, Raymond (Annette) Rund, Joseph Rund, Donald (Joann) Rund, John Rund and Thomas John Rund (Bob's twin brother, who died the very next day after birth); and one sister-in-law, Marie Rund.
Before Bob could graduate from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Fort Hood, Texas, for four years. All of his brothers and his father served in the military. Once out of the Army, he came home to continue working on his family farm, which has been around for many generations. Bob loved working in his garden, canning, playing cards with family and friends, dancing, skating and cooking for the legion fish fry, and, most of all, he loved his family.
Bob was a member of the Paris Moose Lodge, Farm Bureau and a lifelong member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Hume.
A celebration of life will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 25, at Joines Funeral Home, Newman. Military rites will be at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hume American Legion Post 369.