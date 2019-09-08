WESTVILLE — Robert "Bobby" Edward Scaggs, 36, of Westville passed away on Sept. 5, 2019, in Westville. Bobby was born March 8, 1983, in Danville, a son of Edward and Darlene (Murphy) Scaggs.
Bobby is survived by his parents, Edward (Susan Pickering) Scaggs of Westville and Darlene (Murphy) Scaggs of Logansport, Ind.; grandparents, Charles and Gladys Pickering of Westville and Ruth Murphy of Tilton; one son, Kaleb Scaggs of Florida; one daughter, Olivia Scaggs of Danville; two stepsons, Caydin and Camdin Spires of Danville; two sisters, Mishell (Brian) Amick of Crawfordsville, Ind., and Candace (Troy) Scaggs-Jergens of Westville; two brothers, Dustin (Lisa) Whorrall of Westville and Brandon (Tahatha) Whorrall of Westville; his longtime partner, Jill Perez; six nieces; five nephews; and several aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Zella Smiley; grandmother, Lavon Stufflebeam; and grandfather, Eugene Murphy.
Bobby loved to watch his daughter in all the activities she was in. Also, he enjoyed spending time with his son when he was up from Florida. Bobby worked for Arconic and was ready to move on to Florida for his next adventure. He was full of life and had a smile that would melt your heart. He will be sadly missed by some very special friends and family. He will always have a special place in our hearts.
A celebration of Bobby’s life will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Westville, 414 S. State St., Westville, with Pastor Jim Blue officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date. Please join Bobby’s family in sharing memories on his tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.