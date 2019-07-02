ROANOKE — Robert “Bob” Kennedy Simpson “Simp,” 93, of Roanoke, formerly of Urbana, passed away peacefully at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, on Sunday (June 30, 2019).
He was born June 29, 1926, in Tower Hill, to Fritts and Wilma Kennedy Simpson. He met the love of his life, Wilma Scherer, while they were both teaching at Greenville High School. They married on June 10, 1956, in Roanoke. She survives.
Also surviving are one son, John Simpson; one daughter, Leigh (Steve) Schamp; three granddaughters, Jordan Kennedy Schamp, Lindsay Paige Schamp and Alexandra Leigh Simpson; and one brother-in-law, Robert Scherer.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Maridell Carpenter Bartscht.
A Navy veteran, Bob proudly served his country as a radar specialist during WWII.
Bob graduated from Tower Hill High School in 1944. He furthered his education receiving his bachelor’s degree at Eastern Illinois University and ultimately receiving his master's and doctorate degrees from the University of Illinois.
Bob was a professor of speech and hearing science at the University of Illinois and also served as director of their Speech and Hearing Clinic. He served on the Facial Deformity Team at Carle Foundation Hospital and eventually was employed by Carle as a speech pathologist after retiring from the U of I.
Bob loved serving others and was a patient, caring and loving husband to his dear Wilma for over 63 years. He had an incredible sense of humor and was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan. Bob never owned a straight tie and always wore and tied his own bow ties.
He was a member of Apostolic Christian Church in Roanoke and a past member of Apostolic Christian Church in Champaign.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home, Roanoke, and from 9 to 9:45 prior to the services Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke. Online condolences and tributes may be made to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.