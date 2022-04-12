Robert Slattery Apr 12, 2022 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHAMPAIGN — Robert Slattery, 79, of Champaign died at 5:45 a.m. Sunday (April 10, 2022) at Meadowbrook Healthcare Center, Urbana. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos